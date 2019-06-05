Youtuber Sentenced To 15 Months For Oreo Prank

A 20-year-old Youtube star from Spain has been sentenced to 15 months behind bars for a pranking a homeless man for a video. Kanguhua Ren, who goes by the Youtube handle ReSet, got in trouble after posting a video where he hands a homeless man an Oreo cookie filled with toothpaste. The man was seen vomiting after eating the doctored cookie. A Barcelona judge found Ren guilty of causing “physical suffering” to the victim and was sentenced to 15 months and fined 20,000 Euros, although he’s unlikely to serve any jail time due to Spain’s rules on non-violent first offenders. While the video in question has been deleted, ReSet’s YouTube channel is still active. Do YouTube celebrities go too far in search of views? Is 15 months too harsh for a prank like this?