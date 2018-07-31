You’ve Got To Watch This Local “In My Feelings’ Fail…Hint: He’s Okay

The latest social media trend resulted in the injury of a local man after getting hit by a car.

Jaylen Norwood attempted to do the widely popular #InMyFeelings challenge featuring which involves a person getting out of their car to sing to the song on the road.

Norwood is displayed on video hopping out of his car in an efforts to do the challenge, but moments later he is hit by a passing vehicle.



Norwood told media outlets had planned to jump onto the hood of the oncoming car but it was going too fast and he slipped on a patch of oil in the road.

He suffered some scrapes on his arm, as seen in the video above.