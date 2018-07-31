You’ve Got To Watch This Local “In My Feelings’ Fail…Hint: He’s Okay
By Bill Adams
|
Jul 31, 2018 @ 7:11 AM

The latest social media trend resulted in the injury of a local man after getting hit by a car.

Jaylen Norwood attempted to do the widely popular #InMyFeelings challenge featuring which involves a person getting out of their car to sing to the song on the road.

Norwood is displayed on video hopping out of his car in an efforts to do the challenge, but moments later he is hit by a passing vehicle.

Norwood told media outlets had planned to jump onto the hood of the oncoming car but it was going too fast and he slipped on a patch of oil in the road.

He suffered some scrapes on his arm, as seen in the video above.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Check Out How Tom Cruise Does His Own Stunts! You Can Win Kennedy Space Center Passes, But Trust Me…You Need This Hint Watch This Car Get Swallowed By A Sinkhole!! Kennedy Space Center Passes Could Be Yours…But You Might Need This Info It’s TooJay’s 37th Birthday! You’ll Need To Google This Question For Kennedy Space Center Passes
Comments