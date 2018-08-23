You’ve Heard of Maternity Leave… how About Fur-Ternity Leave?

In an ultra-competitive job market, companies are fighting to grab every advantage they can. But this could be one of the stranger job perks we’ve seen.

A Minneapolis marketing company is offering employees a week of work-from-home days to help new pets adjust.

It’s called “fur-ternity leave.” “Part of embracing employee satisfaction as a business priority means recognizing important life events that happen outside of the office,” Nina Hale CEO Donna Robinson said.

Will more companies start offering these types of perks to distinguish themselves from other companies? Does a new pet require some extra time at home?