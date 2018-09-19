You’ve Heard Of Stone Crab…What About STONED Lobster!?

GOLETA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: An oil-covered lobster lies dead on the beach after an oil spill near Refugio State Beach on May 20, 2015 north of Goleta, California. About 21,000 gallons spilled from an abandoned pipeline on the land near Refugio State Beach, spreading over about four miles of beach within hours. The largest oil spill ever in U.S. waters at the time occurred in the same section of the coast where numerous offshore oil platforms can be seen, giving birth to the modern American environmental movement. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

There is a restaurant in Maine, where a restaurant is getting lobsters baked before they’re boiled!! I suppose that’s a nice way to go into a hot pot of water!

Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound has begun getting its lobsters high on marijuana smoke before killing them, saying it’s ‘more humane’. And I bet the lobsters say it’s way more fun. (?)

Owner Charlotte Gill says the stoned lobsters act less aggressive than their counterparts, and that any residual THC is burned off when the lobster is steamed.

As it happens, Gill is also a ‘licensed medical marijuana caregiver’ in the state of Maine, so this is a chance to combine her two loves.

Do you think this technique works? Will we start to see more and more animals getting stoned before going to the slaughterhouse?