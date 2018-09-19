You’ve Heard Of Stone Crab…What About STONED Lobster!?

There is a restaurant in Maine, where a restaurant is getting lobsters baked before they’re boiled!! I suppose that’s a nice way to go into a hot pot of water!
Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound has begun getting its lobsters high on marijuana smoke before killing them, saying it’s ‘more humane’. And I bet the lobsters say it’s way more fun. (?)
Owner Charlotte Gill says the stoned lobsters act less aggressive than their counterparts, and that any residual THC is burned off when the lobster is steamed.
As it happens, Gill is also a ‘licensed medical marijuana caregiver’ in the state of Maine, so this is a chance to combine her two loves.
Do you think this technique works? Will we start to see more and more animals getting stoned before going to the slaughterhouse?