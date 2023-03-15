Yusuf/Cat Stevens releasing 17th studio album, ‘King of a Land,’ in June

Dark Horse Records

Yusuf/Cat Stevens is back with new music. The 74-year-old is set to drop his seventeenth studio album, King of a Land, on June 16.

“Looking at the jagged journey of my music, beginning as I did in the 60s, I would say this new record is a mosaic,” Yusuf/Stevens shares. “A very clearly defined description of where I’ve been and who I am.”

The album features 12 new songs, including the just-released first single “Take the World Apart,” which is the record’s closing track. Stevens notes, “Sometimes you have to take something apart, to find the peace you’re looking for.”

King of a Land is available for preorder now. Here’s the track list:

“Train on a Hill”

“King of a Land”

“Pagan Run”

“He Is True”

“All Nights, All Days”

“Another Night in the Rain”

“Things”

“Son of Mary”

“Highness”

“The Boy Who Knew How to Climb Walls”

“How Good It Feels”

“Take the World Apart”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.