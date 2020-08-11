Zac Efron Joins ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Remake

The reboot bug has struck again and this time its hit the classic film Three Men and a Baby. It’s just been announced that Zac Efron will be part of the cast of the remake that’s set to air on Disney Plus. If you recall, the original film starred Tom Selleck, Ted Danson, and Steve Guttenberg as three bachelors who are forced to become Dads after a child fathered by Danson suddenly appears on their doorstep. There’s no word on who else will star in the film or when the reboot will make its way to Disney Plus. Who else do you think would be good for the film?