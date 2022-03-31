‘Ziggy Stardust’-era David Bowie figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds wax museum in London

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Madame Tussauds wax museum’s London location has unveiled a new David Bowie figure based on the late rock legend’s Ziggy Stardust-era look.

The figure, which was unveiled Thursday, will be part of the museum’s “impossible line” in the attraction’s Music Festival zone that’s set to open on Friday, April 1.

The Bowie figure was created in partnership with the music great’s estate using information from when David first sat for Madame Tussauds back in 1983. The new figure, which is the second Bowie depiction created for the museum, features him as his alter ego Ziggy Stardust, the alien rock star, donning a red shag hairstyle, a striped jumpsuit and celestial face makeup. According to DavidBowie.com, the statue is based on a photo taken by Masayoshi Sukita in New York city in February 1973.

Bowie’s figure will reside in the relaunched Music Festival section of Madame Tussauds, alongside figures of Freddie Mercury, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley, Amy Winehouse, Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and popular U.K. rapper Stormzy.

“David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust transcends generations and music genres, making him the ultimate headliner to launch our new Music Festival zone,” says Madame Tussauds London general manager Tim Waters. “We were honoured to work with his estate in what would have been his 75th year and play our small part in keeping his inimitable legacy alive for generations to come.”

To celebrate the launch of the new display, the figures were filmed at various famous music-related London locations. For example, the Bowie statue was captured at the Hammersmith Apollo, where David played his final concert as Ziggy Stardust almost 50 years ago, while the Mercury and Hendrix figures were filmed, respectively, at Abbey Road Studios and Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club.

Visit MadameTussauds.com for more details.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.