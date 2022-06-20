Zombies members recovering from “relatively mild” COVID cases; band delays start of North American tour

Bobby Bank/Getty Images

The Zombies have revealed that their two main members — co-founding singer Colin Blunstone and keyboardist Rod Argent — both contracted the COVID-19 virus about three weeks ago. The band has since decided to cancel the first two dates of its new North American summer tour.

The shows had been scheduled for June 21 in Belleville, Ontario, Canada, and June 22 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

A note posted on The Zombies’ Facebook page explains, “[Blunstone’s and Argent’s] cases were relatively mild, and they were determined to recover in time for the tour. Frustratingly, although both felt well enough to go forward, Rod was still showing a faint positive the day before their flight from London to Toronto. Out of concern for everyone’s health and safety, we decided it was best to give them a few extra days recuperation at home, and delay the start of the tour.”

The new leg of the band’s 2022 Life Is a Merry-Go-Round Tour is now scheduled to begin with their concert this Friday, June 24 in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania.

The message adds, “We are making every effort to reschedule the Ontario shows, and will announce more information soon. Refund requests can also be made at your point of purchase. Our thanks to all the fans in Ontario for your understanding.”

The trek is mapped out through a July 28-30 engagement in Park City, Utah. You can check out the British Invasion band’s full schedule at TheZombiesMusic.com.

