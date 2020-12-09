Zoo Lions Test Positive For COVID-19

Four lions at Spain’s Barcelona zoo have tested positive for COVID-19, officials say.

Three females and one male lion tested positive along with two staff members last month. The cats suffered “a very mild flu condition” and have “responded well” to treatment.

It’s the second time COVID-19 has been detected in large felines. Four tigers and three lions tested positive at New York’s Bronx Zoo back in April.

What does it mean for the rest of us if cats are capable of getting COVID-19? Should we really be using our resources to test cats rather than humans?