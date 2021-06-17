Zooey Deschanel Loves Dating a “Property Brother” Because He Fixes Everything!

Zooey Deschanel loves dating Jonathan Scott from “Property Brothers” because he always has the right tool for the job. And that’s NOT sexual innuendo.

She says, quote, “It’s great because he fixes everything. He can fix anything. It’s amazing. He just like gets out his tool kit and he fixes stuff. He’s so great.

“I’ll be like, ‘Oh, the fridge is broken’ or, you know, ‘Oh, that, uh, the picture needs to be hung up.’ He can do everything. It’s so nice. And then I like decor and stuff like that. So like, I love buying, you know, I like buying things.”

Zooey was already a fan of “Property Brothers” before she met Jonathan, but she says the idea of a relationship never crossed her mind. They met by chance, doing “Carpool Karaoke”, and hit it off.

(Zooey said all this on Andy Cohen’s radio show. You can listen to it here.)