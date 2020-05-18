Zoom Fatigue….It’s A Thing

Scheduled Zoom chats with family and friends have become the norm. Sometimes, you just don’t feel like doing it.

How do tactfully you tell your people that you aren’t in the mood to jump on Zoom with high school friends or cousins again?

Experts say the best way to get out of a pre-planned call is to tell everyone that you have a time limit. For whatever reason, tell them you can only spend a certain amount of time on the call.

If you don’t want to do a video call at all, be polite and say “No thanks.” Let them know that you need a break from screen time and you will catch up with them later. Make the change positive and plan for a future time to chat.

Have you gotten Zoom fatigue? I haven’t! I think they’re fun! And when my cousins and I zoom chat- we play trivia games!!!!!