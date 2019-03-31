Zuckerberg to WaPo: Governments Should Police Internet

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is calling for more outside regulation in a few areas in which his social media company and site has had issues, including: harmful content, election integrity, privacy, and data portability.

In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, Zuckerberg argues that governments and regulators should police the internet.

Zuckerberg writes, “Every day, we make decisions about what speech is harmful, what constitutes political advertising, and how to prevent sophisticated cyberattacks. These are important for keeping our community safe. But if we were starting from scratch, we wouldn’t ask companies to make these judgments alone.

He adds that more regulation of internet content and what constitutes harmful content could force other companies to “build systems for keeping harmful content to a bare minimum.”

The op-ed piece also suggests that privacy rules including the General Data Protection Regulation, which took effect in Europe last year, should be adopted throughout the world.

Recently, a white supremacist who killed 50 people in two mosque attacks in New Zealand streamed the attack live on Facebook, forcing the site to extend its ban on hate speech to white nationalists.

Earlier this month, Zuckerberg announced that he is shifting Facebook’s focus to messaging services that can maximize privacy.