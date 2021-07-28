ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Has Passed Away At 72

Dusty passed away at his home in Houston, TX — this according to his bandmates, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard.

They write, “We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C.” The boys add, “You will be missed greatly, amigo.”