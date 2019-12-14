ZZ Top DVD Set For Release

Weren’t able to catch ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas during its 10-week big-screen run earlier this year? No worries, you can soon check the flick out from the comfort of your home. That Little Ol’ Band From Texas explores the trio’s start in bars a half-century ago, moving through their rise to international fame. There are interviews with actor Billy Bob Thornton and Queens Of The Stone Age’s Joshua Homme, plus the band themselves. In between those scenes is an intimate concert performance filmed exclusively for the documentary, recorded at Gruene Hall — the oldest dance hall in Texas. Pre-orders are available now, with DVD, Blu-ray and digital formats set for release on February 28, 2020. Which other bands are deserving of a behind-the-scenes documentary?