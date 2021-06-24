ZZ Top launching major 2021 US tour next month, followed by Canadian leg in ’22

Courtesy of ZZ Top

With the COVID-19 pandemic apparently winding down, ZZ Top and their bad selves are set to go nationwide on a major U.S. tour that kicks off July 16 in Manchester, Iowa.

The 2021 trek, dubbed “A Celebration with ZZ Top,” is mapped out through a December 12 show in Midland, Texas, and includes over 60 dates. The tour features rescheduled concerts, new gigs and previously announced dates, including a five-show Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre in October.

The Texas trio also have a 12-show Canadian tour leg lined up in April and May of 2022, featuring special guest Cheap Trick. These shows are makeup dates for a 2020 trek that was postponed because of the pandemic. In all, ZZ Top have nearly 80 dates on their forthcoming itinerary.

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill says in a statement, “They shut the door right after our 50th anniversary tour and now it’s back open. We’re excited to get out there and play our music for everybody.”

Adds drummer Frank Beard, “To say we’re looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing in front of real people is the understatement of the last 16 months, if not the century.”

As for frontman Billy Gibbons, he declares, “ZZ is coming on strong. Let’s get it…!”

Check out the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ full list of tour dates at ZZTop.com.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.