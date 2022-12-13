ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd Are Hitting The Road Next Year!

Next summer will provide music lovers to catch two of the most iconic rock bands in history sharing the stage together. ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced a co-headlining tour that will kick off this July.

Borrowing from two of their biggest hits, the tour has been dubbed “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour,” and it’s set to touch down in over 22 cities this summer. The trek starts Friday, July 21 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla., wrapping up up on Sunday, Sept. 17 at Camden, New Jersey’s Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. All dates, cities and venues can be seen listed below. Uncle Kracker will provide support on the run.

Read More: Lynyrd Skynyrd + ZZ Top Announce Co-Headlining 2023 Tour Dates | https://loudwire.com/lynyrd-skynyrd-zz-top-co-headlining-2023-tour-dates/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral