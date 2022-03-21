ZZ Top performing on select dates of Willie Nelson’s 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Courtesy of Blackbird Presents/Live Nation

The initial dates and lineups have been announced for the 2022 edition of Willie Nelson‘s Outlaw Music Festival Tour, which will feature ZZ Top at select events.

The trek is confirmed to visit 19 cities this year so far, beginning with a June 24 event in the St. Louis suburb of Maryland Heights, Missouri, and scheduled through a September 23 performance in Philadelphia.

ZZ Top will be part of the lineup at six stops — in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on July 29; Cincinnati on July 30; Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, on July 31; Gilford, New Hampshire, on August 12; Bethel, New York, on August 13; and Darien, New York, on August 14.

Gov’t Mule, the band fronted by former Allman Brothers Band singer/guitarist Warren Haynes, also will be performing on July 29, 30 and 31.

As usual, Nelson and his family band will headline all of the shows. Other artists on the various lineups include Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle & the Dukes, Larkin Poe and more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages also will be available. Citi card members will be able to purchase presale tickets starting this Tuesday, March 22, at 10 a.m. local time; visit CitiEntertainment.com for more details.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date,” Willie says. “I just can’t wait to get back on the road again.”

More dates for the tour are expected to be added.

