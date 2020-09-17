ZZ Top releasing limited-edition white-vinyl 'Live from Texas' reissue next week

Eagle Rock Entertainment

ZZ Top will reissue its 2008 concert album Live from Texas on Friday, September 25, as a limited-edition two-LP set pressed on white vinyl.

Only 1000 copies of the colored-vinyl edition of the record will be available.

Live from Texas was recorded at the Nokia Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas, in November 2007, and initially was released on CD, DVD and Blu-ray the following year. A standard vinyl edition was issued in 2010.

The 17-track collection features renditions of ZZ Top’s biggest hits and most popular tunes, including “Got Me Under Pressure,” “I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide,” “Cheap Sunglasses,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Legs,” “La Grange” and, of course, “Tush.”

You can check out a video of the band performing its 1975 tune “Heard It on the X” from the Live from Texas concert now at the Eagle Rock YouTube channel.

Here’s the Live from Texas two-LP set’s full track list:

Side A

“Got Me Under Pressure”

“Waitin’ for the Bus”

“Jesus Just Left Chicago”

“I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide”

“Cheap Sunglasses”

Side B

“Pearl Necklace”

“Heard It on the X”

“Just Got Paid”

“Rough Boy”

Side C

“Blues Intro”

“Blue Jean Blues”

“Gimme All Your Lovin'”

“Sharp Dressed Man”

Side D

“Legs”

“Tube Snake Boogie”

“La Grange”

“Tush”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.