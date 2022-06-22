ZZ Top teaming up with Jeff Beck, Heart’s Ann Wilson for three shows in Texas this September

Jef Beck and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons in 2009; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

ZZ Top has added three new shows to their 2022 Raw Whisky Tour, all taking place in their home state of Texas in late September and featuring Jeff Beck and Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson as special guests.

The concerts are scheduled for September 23 in Del Valle, September 24 in Dallas and September 25 in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Pre-sale tickets for members of ZZ Top’s Tres Hombres fan club are available now.

ZZ Top launched the Raw Whisky Tour in late May, and with the addition of the three Texas shows, the band now has over 40 confirmed upcoming 40 dates. The trek celebrates ZZ Top’s new Tres Hombres whiskey brand as well as the group’s forthcoming album, Raw, which will be released July 22.

As previously reported, Raw was recorded at the historic Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas, in conjunction with the famed blues-rock trio’s 2019 documentary, That Little Ol’ Band from Texas. It features ZZ Top’s classic lineup — singer/guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard and late bassist Dusty Hill — playing an intimate set of songs from their back catalog.

Meanwhile, the shows with ZZ Top are Beck’s first announced U.S. dates for 2022. He recently announced that he’ll be releasing a collaborative album with actor/rocker Johnny Depp titled 18 on July 15.

Wilson has been on tour supporting her latest solo studio album, Fierce Bliss, which was released in April, but she announced via Twitter on Tuesday that she had to postpone her remaining June concerts because four crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Her trek will resume in July.

Check out ZZ Top’s full tour schedule at ZZTop.com.

