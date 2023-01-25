ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons announces solo shows featuring Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Billy F. Gibbons is hitting the road on his own this year. The ZZ Top guitarist just announced the Billy F Gibbons: The Big One – Part 1 – ’23 tour with his solo band, which features former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum and guitarist Austin Hanks.

So far Gibbons has only announced tour dates in England and Europe. The 12-country tour kicks off June 10 in Sölvesborg, Sweden, hitting Copenhagen, Denmark, Frankfurt, Germany, Vienna, Austria, London and more before wrapping July 11 in Bournemouth, England.

Tickets go on sale Friday. A complete list of tour dates and ticket information can be found at BillyGibbons.com.

