ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons participating in virtual listening party for new solo album, ‘Hardware,’ on Tuesday

Credit: Roger Kisby

ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons‘ latest solo album, Hardware, hits stores on Friday, June 4, and to celebrate the record’s arrival, Gibbons will take part in a virtual global listening party scheduled for this Tuesday, June 8, at 3 p.m. ET.

“It’s gonna be a good time and we’re looking forward to checking out the grooves with everybody in the world, known or otherwise, who wants to join us,” Billy says of the listening event. “We’re really delighted with the way it turned out, not to mention that we managed to avoid rattlesnake bites and cactus punctures over the course of the recording process.”

To gain access to the event, visit hardware.tunecast.com and log in to either Spotify or Apple Music. Those who participate will get to hear Hardware in its entirety, and also will have the opportunity to chat with Gibbons and the two other main musicians who helped him record the album — guitarist Austin Hanks and Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum.

As previously reported, Gibbons recorded Hardware last year at a studio in California’s high desert near Joshua Tree National Park. The album features 12 songs, 11 originals co-written by Gibbons, Sorum and other collaborators, as well as a cover of the 1990 Texas Tornados tune “Hey Baby, Que Paso.” Matt also co-produced Hardware with Billy.

Meanwhile, Gibbons will release a music video for a fourth track from Hardware, “She’s On Fire,” next Thursday, June 10. The clip follows videos for the songs “My Lucky Card,” “Desert High” and “West Coast Junkie.” All four were shot by Texas-based filmmaker Harry Reese on location in the Joshua Tree area while the album was being made.

