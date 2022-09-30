ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Peter Frampton auctioning original handwritten song lyrics for charity

Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Want to own a handwritten copy of lyrics to famous songs by ZZ Top and Peter Frampton? Now’s your chance.

A variety of music artists, including ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Frampton, have contributed handwritten copies of their song lyrics that will go up for bid starting October 1 at JuliensLive.com as part of an online auction to benefit the Music Health Alliance charity.

Gibbons has donated a sheet with the lyrics to his band’s classic 1983 hit “Sharp Dressed Man,” and a doodle of a skeleton wearing a sombrero and sipping a beer. Frampton has offered up handwritten lyrics to his 1976 hit “Do You Feel Like I Do,” which he co-wrote with John Siomos, Mick Gallagher and Rick Wills.

Among the many other artists contributing to the auction are Train‘s Pat Monahan, Michael Martin Murphey, Vince Gill, Reba McEntire, Loudon Wainwright and George Strait.

This sale marks the third annual installment of the “Handwritten Song Lyrics Benefitting Music Health Alliance” sale, which is hosted by Julien’s Auctions. Bidding closes on October 24.

The Music Health Alliance is an organization that advocates for music industry members’ access to health care and financial support for medical procedures.

