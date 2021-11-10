ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons releases blues-rock holiday single, “Jingle Bell Blues”

Concord Records

ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons is bringing fans some early holiday cheer with a new single titled “Jingle Bell Blues,” a 12-bar-blues-infused version of the Christmas classic “Jingle Bells.”

The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, while a limited-edition seven-inch vinyl single pressed on red-translucent vinyl will be released on December 10.

The disc, which you can pre-order now at Gibbons’ official online store, comes with an old-school vinyl center hole adapter with “Billy F Gibbons” written on it. The single’s flip side features an etching of a whitewall tire.

Billy recorded “Jingle Bell Blues” in Nashville this past June, with accompaniment from Mike Fiorentino on bass and Miles McPherson on drums.

Gibbons co-produced the track with Fiorentino, who also co-produced Billy’s 2021 solo album, Hardware, with Billy and ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum.

Commenting about the new track, Gibbons says he hopes it’s worthy to stand alongside some of the classic tunes of the yuletide season.

“Around Christmas, it always seems that there are five to ten holiday selections listed in the lower right corner of a typical juke box in a typical juke joint, the song titles and artist names printed on wreath-bedecked title strips,” Billy reflects. “Our hope is for ‘Jingle Bell Blues’ to be one of those records. Bing Crosby, David Bowie, Elvis, Brenda Lee, Jose Feliciano, Otis Redding, Mariah Carey, Nat King Cole, Gene Autry, and not forgetting Adam Sandler, need some company and we’d be thrilled to provide it in the spirit of the season.”

