ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons to play Jimi Hendrix’s guitar on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ next week

Guitar: Courtesy Hard Rock International; Gibbons: Blain Clausen

November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix‘s 80th birthday, and the milestone is being celebrated with a bunch of special events honoring the late guitar legend.

Next Thursday, November 17, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons will sit in with the band on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and play the actual Gibson Flying V guitar that Hendrix used on his 1970 tour, including his appearance at the Isle of Wight Festival in England. The guitar, part of the Hard Rock International’s collection, is being transported from London just for the show.

As a member of his pre-ZZ Top band, The Moving Sidewalks, Gibbons shared concert bills with the Jimi Hendrix Experience and the two became friends. Gibbons was side stage for the Experience’s April 26, 1969, LA show and wrote about it for the liner notes of the album documenting that show: Jimi Hendrix Experience – Los Angeles Forum April 26, 1969, due out on November 18.

Also on November 17, a reception for Janie Hendrix and James McDermott, authors of the new book JIMI, is being held at LA’s Mr. Musichead Gallery. Following his Kimmel appearance, Gibbons will head over there to sign copies of his liner notes. Tickets for the reception are on sale now.

Finally, a Jimi Hendrix birthday concert event will take place December 4 at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. Participants include Band of Gypsys and Jimi Hendrix Experience member Billy Cox, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Los Lobos’ David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas, Zakk Wylde, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, and Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble’s Doyle Bramhall II and Chris Layton.

And as if all that weren’t enough, you can now watch a video about how Hendrix revolutionized concerts and touring on the official Hendrix YouTube channel.

